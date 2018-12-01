Falcon Falcon's Connor Tarver (green) wrestles against Arvada West's Michael Lopez (purple) in the 132 weight class. The Pine Creek Eagles hosted the Battle of the Best Wrestling Tournament on Friday, November 30, 2018 at Pine Creek High School. Photo by Isaiah J. Downing
At Arvada: Dominique Clifford led five scorers in double figures with 24 points and came up with a key steal in the closing seconds as The Vanguard School beat tournament-host Faith Christian.
Seth Fuqua added 16 points, Joseph Padilla had 11 and Carter Milroy and Sterling Lee scored 10 each.
The Coursers led by 15 early, but the Eagles rallied to take a 45-44 advantage at halftime.
“It’s a great accomplishment to beat a state-ranked team in their building,” Vanguard coach Joe Wetters said.
Fountain-Fort Carson 66, Cheyenne Mountain 54
At Fountain-Fort Carson: Keyshawn Maltbia led four scorers in double figures with 15 points as Fountain-Fort Carson used a strong start to win the first Trojan Classic and deal Cheyenne Mountain its first loss.
Keiton Beck scored 12 points, while James Sanders added 11 and Isaiah Thompson had 10 for the Trojans (2-1), who jumped out to a 24-10 lead in the first quarter.
Air Academy 79, Pueblo County 63
At Pueblo County: Tim Marshall poured in a career-high 32 points on 8-of-14 shooting, and Peter Lark added 18 points as Air Academy led big early and never looked back as the Kadets won all three games at the Pueblo County Boys Holiday Tournament.
Palmer Ridge 50, Montrose 46
At Coronado: Grant Renwick led three scorers in double figures with 15 points, and Palmer Ridge rallied late to beat Montrose in final-day action from the Cougar/adidas Gauntlet.
ThunderRidge 69, Doherty 49
At Highlands Ranch: Doherty couldn’t overcome a rough start as the Spartans trailed by 21 points at halftime in a road nonleague loss.
Brody Gish led the Spartans with 11 points, while Trevor Oldervik had 10.
Kent Denver 84, St. Mary’s 79
At Englewood: Despite six 3-pointers and 20 points from freshman Sam Howery, St. Mary’s couldn’t keep up with Kent Denver in the championship game of the 9th annual Herman Schayes Memorial Tournament.
Palmer 81, Pueblo Centennial 54
At Pueblo County: Darien Meyers led all scorers with 27 points as Palmer closed out play at the Pueblo County Boys Holiday Tournament on a high note.
Ralston Valley 74, Rampart 40
At Highlands Ranch: Rampart (0-3) fell for the third straight time at the Mountain Vista/Rock Canyon Tourney.
Falcon 86, Regis Groff 41
At Denver: Falcon (1-2) closed out play at the Denver Tipoff Classic by registering its first win after setbacks to Lincoln and Ponderosa.
WRESTLING
Battle of the Best
At Pine Creek: Falcon placed third overall, while Cheyenne Mountain downed Lewis-Palmer and Pine Creek to claim fourth at the two-day, 18-team dual-meet event.
Cole Stephenson of Lewis-Palmer had six pins, tied only by three-time state champ Cohlton Schultz of Ponderosa. Cheyenne Mountain’s Ian Diffendaffter registered five pins to help the Indians win six duals, second to Garden City (Kan.).
Fountain-Fort Carson's JoAnthony Riggs (white) wrestles against Cheyenne Mountain's Chase Johnson (red) in the 126 weight class. The Pine Creek Eagles hosted the Battle of the Best Wrestling Tournament on Friday, November 30, 2018 at Pine Creek High School. Photo by Isaiah J. Downing
Falcon Falcon's Connor Tarver (green) wrestles against Arvada West's Michael Lopez (purple) in the 132 weight class. The Pine Creek Eagles hosted the Battle of the Best Wrestling Tournament on Friday, November 30, 2018 at Pine Creek High School. Photo by Isaiah J. Downing
Foutain-Fort Carson's Wyatt Price (red/blue) wrestles Lewis-Palmer's Cade Burton (orange) in the 170 weight class. The Pine Creek Eagles hosted the Battle of the Best Wrestling Tournament on Friday, November 30, 2018 at Pine Creek High School. Photo by Isaiah J. Downing
Foutain-Fort Carson's Wyatt Price (red/blue) wrestles Lewis-Palmer's Cade Burton (orange) in the 170 weight class. The Pine Creek Eagles hosted the Battle of the Best Wrestling Tournament on Friday, November 30, 2018 at Pine Creek High School. Photo by Isaiah J. Downing
Pine Creek Battle of the Best Wrestling Tournament 2018
Fountain-Fort Carson's JoAnthony Riggs (white) wrestles against Cheyenne Mountain's Chase Johnson (red) in the 126 weight class. The Pine Creek Eagles hosted the Battle of the Best Wrestling Tournament on Friday, November 30, 2018 at Pine Creek High School. Photo by Isaiah J. Downing
GIRLS’ BASKETBALL
Rangeview 54, Palmer 49
At Palmer: Sanee’ Cates scored a team-high 18 points, but Palmer couldn’t hold a slim halftime lead, allowing a 20-8 run in the third quarter that gave Rangeview the win in final-day action from the Palmer Tip Off Tournament.Discovery Canyon 38, Glenwood Springs 25
At Palmer: Ashten Prechtel led all scorers with 22 points, and Discovery Canyon (2-1) bounced back from Friday’s loss to Pueblo South at the Palmer Tip Off Tournament.
Montrose 47, Palmer Ridge 32
At Coronado: Montrose downed Palmer Ridge (1-2) to complete a three-game sweep at the Cougar/adidas Tipoff Gauntlet.
Ellicott 54, James Irwin 34
At James Irwin: Ellicott (1-1) found the win column for the first time, beating tournament host James Irwin in the Jaguars’ season opener.
Arvada West 66, Rampart 29
At Highlands Ranch: Rampart (0-3) fell behind early and couldn’t catch up, trailing 17-6 at the end of the first quarter and 40-16 by halftime in a consolation-round game at the Mountain Vista/Rock Canyon Tourney.
Vanguard 47, Faith Christian 41
At Arvada: The Vanguard School stormed out to an early double-digit lead, then hung on late to down tournament host Faith Christian in a consolation contest at the Faith Christian Invitational.
Wiggins 37, ECA 26
At Evangelical Christian Academy: Wiggins took the lead for good with a 17-4 run in the second quarter to turn a two-point deficit into a 21-10 halftime lead and beat ECA (0-2).
HOCKEY
Doherty 11, Palmer 1
At World Arena: Chase Chapman and Jordan Cornelison each scored twice, and nine different players had goals for Doherty in a season-opening blowout of District 11 rival Palmer.
Pueblo County 4, Rampart 3
At Pueblo Plaza Ice Arena: Jonathan Musser and Ethan Meyer each had a goal and an assist, but Rampart couldn’t hold a one-goal lead in the third period as Pueblo County rallied past the Rams.
Cheyenne Mountain 7, Battle Mountain 7
At Eagle Ice Rink: Scott Sullivan scored twice, including the game-tying goal with 1:17 left in regulation, to help Cheyenne Mountain salvage a tie.