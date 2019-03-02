BOYS’ BASKETBALL
Class 4A Playoffs
No. 2 Longmont 64, No. 10 Harrison 63, OT
At Longmont: The Panthers led in the final minute of overtime but saw the upset slip away when Beck Page hit a 3-pointer to lift Longmont into the semifinals.
Sophomore Donta Dawson led Harrison with 25 points on 11-of-20 shooting from the field. Orlando Westbrook-Sanchez hit 3 of 4 from deep and added 13 points, while Aumiere Shedrick had an 11-point, 14-rebound double-double.
Harrison led 28-21 at halftime. The Panthers finish the season 21-5 with a league championship.
Longmont, the defending state champions, advanced to a semifinal matchup with No. 14 Pueblo East.
Class 1A Regional
Evangelical Christian 48, Ouray 25
At Glenwood Springs: The Eagles won the regional championship behind a 22-point fourth quarter.
ECA limited Ouray to 10 points in the first half and led 26-19 to start the fourth.
Jason Holt and Sam Mote led the way scoring 16 and 12 points, respectively, while Jonah Aragon and Landon Bunker each pitched in seven.
GIRLS’ BASKETBALL
Class 3A Playoffs
No. 2 Colorado Springs Christian School 63, Manitou Springs 29
At CSCS: The Lions roared back into the quarterfinals by beating a league foe.
Senior Megan Engesser exploded for a game-high 32 points, making four 3-pointers and all eight of her free throws. Classmate Rachel Ingram added 13 for the Lions, while junior Corrie Anderson had 10.
CSCS led 36-16 at half and followed with a 23-point third quarter.
Senior Caileen Sienknecht led the Mustangs with 13 points, while Aniah Olson added seven. Bridget Bodor, a senior who missed Friday’s win due to illness, was not listed in Manitou’s box score.
The Lions advance to play No. 10 Centauri (18-6) on Thursday in Denver.
Class 2A Regional
Limon 72, Peyton 30