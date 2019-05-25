BASEBALL
Class 3A state tournament
Eaton 9, St. Mary's 3
At Butch Butler Field in Greeley: The No. 2 Reds jumped to a 4-1 lead in the fourth inning, and St. Mary's — making its first state playoff appearance in three years — couldn't recover.
Ultimately, the No. 6 Pirates (19-8) ended their postseason run in the consolation bracket.
They opened the state tournament with a 6-3 loss to Lutheran on Friday before falling to Eaton (22-4), which will continue in the consolations bracket with a game next Friday against No. 7 Resurrection Christian (19-7).
The Pirates qualified for the state tournament after winning the Region 8 title.