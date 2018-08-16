AUTO RACING

11:30 a.m. — NBC-SN — IndyCar, ABC Supply 500, qualifying

4:45 p.m. — NBC-SN — NASCAR, Monster Energy Cup Series, Bass Pro Shops NRA Night Race

BASEBALL

11 a.m. — ESPN — Little League World Series, Game 9, elimination game

11 a.m. — ESPNU — American Legion World Series, Great Lakes vs. Western

11 a.m. — MLB — Blue Jays at Yankees

1 p.m. — ABC — Little League World Series, Game 10, elimination game

2 p.m. — ESPNU — American Legion World Series, Northwest vs. Southeast

2 p.m. — FS1 — Orioles at Indians

4 p.m. — ESPN — Little League World Series, Game 11, elimination game

5 p.m. — FS1 — Brewers at Cardinals

5:10 p.m. — ATT — Rockies at Braves

5:30 p.m. — ESPNU — American Legion World Series, Mid-South vs. Central Plains

6 p.m. — ESPN — Little League World Series, Game 12, elimination game

6 p.m. — 1300 AM — Stormchasers at Sky Sox

8 p.m. — MLB — Regional coverage, Dodgers at Mariners OR Diamondbacks at Padres (joined in progress)

BASKETBALL

2 p.m. — NBA — Sky at Fever (WNBA)

BOXING

8 p.m. — ESPN — Bryant Jennings vs. Alexander Dimitrenko, heavyweights

FOOTBALL

11 a.m. — NFL — Preseason, Jaguars at Vikings

2 p.m. — NFL, 1240 AM, 105.5 FM — Preseason, Raiders at Rams

5 p.m. — NFL, 1240 AM, 105.5 FM — Preseason, Bengals at Cowboys

7 p.m. — CBS, 850 AM — Preseason, Bears at Broncos

7 p.m. — ESPN2 — Alouettes at Eskimos

8 p.m. — NFL — Preseason, Seahawks at Chargers

GOLF

5 a.m. GOLF — European PGA Tour, Nordea Masters, third round

10 a.m. — FOX — USGA, U.S. Amateur Championship, semifinal matches, at Pebble Beach, Calif.

11 a.m. — GOLF — PGA Tour, Wyndham Championship, third round

1 p.m. — CBS — PGA Tour, Wyndham Championship, third round

1 p.m. — GOLF — Champions Tour, Dick’s Sporting Goods Open, second round

3 p.m. — GOLF — LPGA Tour, Indy Women in Tech Championship, third round

5 p.m. — GOLF — Web.com Tour, WinCo Foods Portland Open, third round

GYMNASTICS

2:30 p.m. — NBC — U.S. Championships, men’s events

HORSE RACING

Noon — FS2 — Saratoga Live, GI Alabama & GII Lake Placid Stakes

MOTOR SPORTS

1 p.m. — NBC-SN — AMA, Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Series, Budds Creek National

SOCCER

5:30 a.m. — NBC-SN — Premier League, Cardiff City vs. Newcastle United

8 a.m. — NBC-SN — Premier League, Teams TBA

10:30 a.m. — NBC — Premier League, Chelsea vs. Arsenal

2 p.m. — ESPN — MLS, L.A. Galaxy at Seattle

8 p.m. — FS2 — Liga MX, Primera Division, Monterrey vs. UNAM

8:30 p.m. — ESPNEWS — NWSL, Chicago at Portland

TENNIS

10 a.m. — ESPN2 — ATP World Tour, WTA Tour & U.S. Open Series, Western & Southern Open, men’s & women’s semifinals

5 p.m. — ESPN2 — ATP World Tour & U.S. Open Series, Western & Southern Open, men’s semifinal

TRACK & FIELD

1 p.m. — NBC — IAAF Diamond League, Muller Grand Prix Birmingham (taped)

AUTO RACING

11 a.m. — FS1 — IMSA, WeatherTech SportsCar Championship, Michelin GT Challenge at VIR

Noon — NBCSN — IndyCar, ABC Supply 500

Noon — FS2 — IMSA, WeatherTech SportsCar Championship, Michelin GT Challenge at VIR

BASEBALL

7 a.m. — ESPN — Little League World Series, Game 13, double-elimination game

9 a.m. — ESPN — Little League World Series, Game 14, double-elimination game

10 a.m. — ESPN2 — Junior League World Series, championship game

11 a.m. — ESPN — Little League World Series, Game 15, double-elimination game

11 a.m. — TBS — Blue Jays at Yankees

11 a.m. — ESPNU — American Legion World Series, Northeast vs. Mid-Atlantic

11:35 a.m. — ATT, 850 AM— Rockies at Braves

Noon — ABC — Little League World Series, Game 16, double-elimination game

1:30 p.m. — 1300 AM — Stormchasers at Sky Sox

2 p.m. — ESPNU — American Legion World Series, Great Lakes vs. Northwest

2 p.m. — MLB — Regional coverage, Dodgers at Mariners OR Diamondbacks at Padres

5:30 p.m. — ESPNU — American Legion World Series, Southeast vs. Western

5 p.m. — ESPN — Mets vs. Phillies, at Williamsport, Pa.

BASKETBALL

5 p.m. — ESPN2 — Mystics at Lynx (WNBA)

BEACH VOLLEYBALL

2:30 p.m. — NBC — AVP Pro Tour, Manhattan Beach Open, semifinals & finals

DRAG RACING

10 a.m. — FS1 — NHRA, Lucas Oil Nationals, qualifying (taped)

Noon — FS1 — NHRA, Lucas Oil Nationals, finals

GOLF

5 a.m. — GOLF — European PGA Tour, Nordea Masters, final round

11 a.m. — GOLF — PGA Tour, Wyndham Championship, final round

1 p.m. — CBS — PGA Tour, Wyndham Championship, final round

1 p.m. — GOLF — Champions Tour, Dick’s Sporting Goods Open, final round

2:30 p.m. — FS1 — USGA, U.S. Amateur Championship, championship match

3 p.m. — GOLF — LPGA Tour, Indy Women in Tech Championship, final round

5 p.m. — GOLF — Web.com Tour, WinCo Foods Portland Open, final round

GYMNASTICS

6 p.m. — NBC — U.S. Championships, women’s events

HORSE RACING

2 p.m. — FS2 — Saratoga Live, Summer Colony Stakes

SOCCER

6:30 a.m. — NBC-SN — Premier League, Manchester City vs. Huddersfield Town

9 a.m. — NBC-SN — Premier League, Brighton & Hove Albion vs. Manchester United

9:55 a.m. — ESPNEWS — Serie A, Torino vs. AS Roma

5:30 p.m. — FS1 — MLS, New England at D.C. United

8 p.m. — ALT — Rapids at LAFC

SURFING

1 p.m. — FOX — Red Bull Signature Series, Volcom Pipe Tour (taped)

TENNIS

Noon — ESPN2 — WTA World Tour & U.S. Open Series, Western & Southern Open, women’s final

2 p.m. — ESPN2 — ATP World Tour & U.S. Open Series, Western & Southern Open, men’s final

