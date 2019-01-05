The Pine Creek boys' basketball team will look to stay undefeated Saturday night, when the Eagles take on Fountain-Fort Carson (6-4) at the Trojans' home gym.
Tip-off in the Class 5A/4A Colorado Springs Metro League game is 7 p.m.
The Eagles, who are coming off a 9-15 season that featured a state playoff appearance, is 7-0 -- thanks in part to the play of senior point guard Grant Wilkinson, who averages 17.4 points. Junior Peyton Westfall scores just under 11 points a game.
Junior Keyshawn Maltbia leads F-FC with a 17.8-point scoring average.
The last time the Trojans played was in last month's Columbine Tournament, in which they went 2-2.