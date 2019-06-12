WASHINGTON • Bernie Sanders on Wednesday mounted a strong defense of democratic socialism, the economic philosophy that has guided his political career, even as Republicans and some of his Democratic presidential opponents have seized on it to brand him as too radical.
Sanders’ speech, two weeks before the first debates of the Democratic primary, is his most aggressive attempt yet to reframe the debate about his political views. It also comes at a time when Sanders is no longer the sole progressive in the presidential race and in an environment in which President Donald Trump has tried to paint Sanders and other Democrats as “crazy” and outside the mainstream of most Americans’ views.
“Let me be clear: I do understand that I and other progressives will face massive attacks from those who attempt to use the word ‘socialism’ as a slur,” Sanders said Wednesday. “But I should also tell you that I have faced and overcome these attacks for decades, and I am not the only one.”
During the speech at George Washington University, Sanders said Trump “believes in corporate socialism for the rich and powerful,” while he believes in “a democratic socialism that works for the working families of this country.”
Sanders’ ability to define the debate around his core political philosophy will be crucial if he is to convince voters that his embrace of democratic socialism isn’t a barrier to winning the White House. He’s argued that his populist appeal could help win back the working-class voters across the Midwest who swung from Democrats to Trump in 2016.
Sanders is fond of noting that many of his Democratic rivals now back policies he has championed, such as “Medicare for All,” that were seen as too costly and too liberal in previous elections. But few of the other Democrats seeking the White House share his support for democratic socialism.
Trump and his allies have, nonetheless, warned against the threat of socialism if a Democrat gets elected to the White House.
On Tuesday in Iowa, Trump claimed Democrats will “destroy this country” and turn the U.S. into “another Venezuela.”
“Don’t let it happen to us,” Trump warned at an Iowa GOP dinner in West Des Moines.