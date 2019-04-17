Sand Creek High School was on lockdown early Wednesday due to a potential armed suspects in the area, Colorado Springs police said.
The lockdown was lifted around 8:15 a.m.
The businesses and residences surrounding the high school were told to seek shelter in place just before 6:30 a.m.
Police told Gazette news partner, KKTV, they are looking for a light-skinned black male, considered armed and dangerous. The man is believed to be a robbery suspect.
A robbery happened in the 7000 block of Barnes Rd around 5:30 a.m., police told KKTV. Officers say they detained 2 suspects but the third got away, KKTV reported.
Students and staff had been told to not report to school until the police activity has cleared. Police confirmed that this situation is not related to the school closings in the Denver Metro area.