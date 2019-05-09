Colorado Springs, CO (80903)

Today

Cloudy with periods of rain. Temps nearly steady in the mid to upper 30s. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%..

Tonight

Snow this evening will transition to snow showers late. Low 31F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 90%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected.