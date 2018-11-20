The Salvation Army needs help to top off its annual Thanksgiving Day meals.
Residents are asked to drop off store-bought pies and other desserts for its Thursday meals, which are expected to feed up to 4,000 people at four locations.
Desserts can be delivered from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday at the nonprofit's Colorado Springs offices, 908 Yuma St.
The meals will take place from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at:
• Salvation Army's office in Colorado Springs, 908 Yuma St.;
• Woodland Park Church of the Nazarene, 750 N. Colorado 67;
• Manitou Town Hall, 606 Manitou Ave.;
• Fountain Valley Senior Center, 5745 Southmoor Drive.