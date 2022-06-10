The Salida Police Department is on the lookout for a man wanted for murder and it's asking for the public's help.

Salida police shared photos of Daniel Egan, 47, on Friday. Egan is wanted on multiple warrants, including 1st-degree murder and 2nd-degree murder. Egan has tattoos on his head, face, neck, arms and hands. He has the name Anna tattooed above his right eye.

Anyone with information on Egan is asked to call the Chaffee County Communication Center at 719-539-2596 or Chaffee County Crime Stoppers at 719-539-5299.