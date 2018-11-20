Saks accused of race, age bias
NEW YORK • Eight former employees at the Saks Fifth Avenue flagship store filed a race and age discrimination lawsuit Tuesday against the high-end store and its corporate parent, alleging they were subjected to a hostile work environment and unfairly fired.
The suit, filed in New York, said the men "were each forced to endure a pervasive pattern of discrimination and retaliation ... their respective managers deliberately targeted them because of their race and/or age."
Attorney Derek Sells said managers for the four black, two white and two Hispanic men engaged in a range of actions including making it difficult to get customers from store foot traffic, using abusive language, not allowing promotions to happen, and letting younger, white colleagues get away with harassing behavior, all with the intention of moving toward a younger, whiter workforce.
Saks' parent organization, Hudson's Bay Co., declined to comment on the litigation.
