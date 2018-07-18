Drew Robinson hit a two-run triple in the top of the 10th inning to help lead the Round Rock Express to a 10-8 win over the host Colorado Springs Sky Sox on Wednesday. The Express snapped a five-game losing streak with the victory.
The triple by Robinson scored Hunter Cole and Juan Centeno. The triple came after an RBI single by Centeno that gave the Express the lead earlier in the inning.
In the bottom of the inning, Colorado Springs scored on a ground out by Jake Hager that brought home Andres Blanco. However, Brady Feigl got Orlando Arcia to ground out to end the game for his first save of the season.
The Express scored one run in the eighth before Colorado Springs scored three in the ninth to tie the game 7-7.
Robinson homered, tripled twice and singled, driving home three runs and scoring a couple in the win. Cole homered, doubled and singled, scoring three runs.
R.J. Alvarez (3-1) got the win in relief while Jorge Lopez (3-3) took the loss .
Hager had four hits, while Arcia and Dylan Moore recorded three apiece for Colorado Springs in a losing effort.