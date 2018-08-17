ATLANTA • Ian Desmond tripled and drove in five runs, Kyle Freeland pitched six strong innings and the Colorado Rockies coasted to an 11-5 win over the Atlanta Braves on Friday.
The Rockies have won six of seven, and they’re 28-14 since June 28, tops in the NL over that span. And they’ve done it without the benefit of many blowouts: Friday’s game snapped a franchise-long, 25-game streak in which the Rockies scored six runs or fewer.
Sean Newcomb struggled for his second straight start as Atlanta’s NL East lead dropped to one-half game over Philadelphia. Colorado began the night 1½ games out of the West lead.
Ronald Acuna Jr. reached on an infield single in the first against Freeland and scored on a sacrifice fly, but that was all he would allow.
Freeland (11-7) gave up three hits and four walks and struck out four, improving to 5-1 with a 2.20 ERA over 12 starts since June 16. Freeland’s 2.96 season ERA leads all NL left-handers with enough qualifying innings.
Newcomb (10-6) struck out Freeland to escape a bases-loaded jam in the second, but he wasn’t as fortunate with bases full in the third as Desmond tripled into left-center to make it 3-1.
Desmond helped get the Rockies on the board again in the four-run sixth. He singled, stole second and scored on Chris Iannetta’s single. Charlie Blackmon’s two-run triple chased Newcomb, who gave up nine hits, seven runs and three walks in 51/3 innings.
The Braves have lost 21 of their last 28 games against the Rockies, including eight of the last 10 in Atlanta.
DJ LeMahieu added an RBI single and Desmond had a two-run single in the eighth. LeMahieu drove in a run off Charlie Culberson, a utility man pitching for the first time , in the ninth.