SOFTBALL
Falcon 12,
The Classical Academy 1
At The Classical Academy: Three Falcon pitchers struck out a combined 15 TCA batters in a nonleague victory over the Titans.
Kylie Vandewege and Taylor Striebel struck out six batters each in two innings of work, and Savannah Massengill fanned three in one inning. Vandewege averaged four pitches per batter faced in her concise outing.
Addison Bohenna, Leah Gray and Madi Robertson knocked in two runs each for the Falcons (5-3).
TCA (1-6) scored its lone run in the bottom of the fifth inning.
Coronado 11, Liberty 1
At Holmes Middle School: Jenna Ruggaber tossed a three-hit gem and struck out seven batters in a 5A CSML win over Liberty.
Marissa Daily led the Cougars (4-5, 2-2) hitting 2 for 2 with two RBIs, while Ruggaber, Julie Callan, Kyla Papenfuss and Hannah Hoffman also had an RBI each.
Morgan Ward was credited with Liberty’s only RBI. The Lancers are 1-6 and 1-3 in league play.
Rampart 9,
Fountain-Fort Carson 8
At Fountain-Fort Carson: Fountain-Fort Carson challenged Rampart late in a 5A CSML clash, but the Trojans’ comeback fell short as Rampart locked in a one-run win to preserve its undefeated league record.
Freshman Kaylee Sheets hit a home run for the Rams (4-1, 2-0) and had two RBIs, while Kayla Wells and Tarin Thomas also knocked in two runs.
Mackenzie Cordova, Michelle Aguirre and Shawnee Phillips had two hits and and RBI each for the Trojans (3-7, 1-1).
VOLLEYBALL
Falcon 3, Pueblo Centennial 0
At Falcon: Falcon locked in its first win of the season in a nonconference battle with Pueblo Centennial, taking down the Bulldogs 25-20, 25-16, 25-20.
FIELD HOCKEY
Grandview 1, Liberty 0
At Legacy Stadium: Sophomore Haley Edge had 10 saves for the Lancers but the Liberty offense couldn’t get on the board in a one-goal loss to Grandview. Liberty (0-1-1) is still searching for its first win.
LINDSEY SMITH, THE GAZETTE