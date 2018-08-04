Ducks sign G Gibson to 8-year, $51.2M extension
John Gibson has grown up with the Anaheim Ducks, and they want the goalie guarding their net for many years to come.
Gibson agreed to an eight-year, $51.2 million extension with the Ducks on Saturday, keeping him with the club through the 2026-27 season.
Gibson debuted with Anaheim as a precocious 20-year-old in 2014, and he survived a few bumpy stretches to become a standout starter for a perennial playoff team. The former second-round draft pick set career highs last season with 31 victories and a .926 save percentage while playing in 60 games.
“I believe in John Gibson, as does everyone in the organization,” Ducks general manager Bob Murray said. “This is obviously a major commitment by the club, but one we feel strongly about. John is equally committed to being a Duck. He is only now entering the prime of his career, and we are all confident his best is yet to come.”
Gibson has the highest career save percentage among any goalie to appear in at least 150 NHL games since 1955-56.
His .923 mark narrowly tops Ken Dryden (.922), Dominik Hasek (.922) and Tuukka Rask (.922).
Gibson was due to be a restricted free agent next summer after making $2.3 million in the upcoming season. The Pittsburgh native’s new contract has an average annual value of $6.4 million, putting him among the top-earning goalies in the league.
Gibson wasn’t available to discuss his new contract Saturday because he was also getting married.
Knights sign Karlsson to $5.25M, 1-year deal
William Karlsson and the Vegas Golden Knights avoided arbitration with a $5.25 million, one-year contract for the high-scoring forward.
General manager George McPhee announced the deal Saturday. Karlsson gets a significant raise from his previous $1 million salary.
“In the arbitration process, it helps to get the deal done,” McPhee said.
“The parties get sharper and more focused as the hearing nears. We’re happy with this deal and we believe that William is as well. He seems to be happy with it. It was a good compromise.”
The 25-year-old Karlsson set career highs with 43 goals and 35 assists in 82 games last season, helping Vegas win the Pacific Division and reach the Stanley Cup Final.
He won the Lady Byng Award for sportsmanship and gentlemanly conduct with a high standard of play.
Karlsson was hoping for a long-term contract, but instead gets a one-year deal before becoming a restricted free agent once again next season.