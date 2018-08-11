Chiefs S Sorensen to
miss start of season
The Kansas City Chiefs will be without starting safety Daniel Sorensen for the start of the season after he had surgery to repair a broken shin bone and damage to his left knee.
Chiefs trainer Rick Burkholder described the injury Saturday as a tibial plateau fracture, which involves the upper part of the shin. Sorensen also damaged his medial collateral ligament and tore his meniscus when he was hurt during a special teams drill last week.
Jaguars’ Fowler off PUP list
The Jacksonville Jaguars have removed defensive end Dante Fowler from the physically unable to perform list.
Fowler missed the first two weeks of training camp while recovering from a shoulder injury sustained late last season.
Jets LB Pierre-Louis
suspended 1 game by NFL
New York Jets linebacker Kevin Pierre-Louis has been suspended by the NFL for the first game of the regular season without pay for violating the league’s substance abuse policy.
Pierre-Louis was arrested and charged in January with several misdemeanors, including possession of marijuana, after a traffic stop in suburban Kansas City.
Police union tells officers to return Dolphins tickets
NFL players who take a knee during the national anthem to protest incidents of police abuse have prompted Broward County’s police union to urge officers to return their discounted Miami Dolphins tickets for refunds.
Broward’s Police Benevolent Association had offered its members discounted tickets to games through a partnership with the Miami Dolphins. The union has changed its tone since Dolphins Kenny Stills and Albert Wilson got down on one knee and Robert Quinn raised a fist in support during the anthem before Thursday night’s preseason game.