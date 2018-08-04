Absent Browns WR Gordon in contact with teammate
Josh Gordon hasn’t reported to Cleveland Browns training camp, but his presence is being felt.
Fellow wide receiver Rashard Higgins is wearing Gordon’s gear under his uniform at practice.
“That’s my locker buddy, and I’m wearing his shirts every day,” Higgins said Saturday. “That’s why I feel like I’ve got superpowers when I come out here.”
Gordon remains away from the team as part of his treatment for drug and alcohol addictions. An NFL spokesman said the former Pro Bowl wideout has not been suspended.
Browns general manager John Dorsey and coach Hue Jackson remain confident that Gordon will return at some point.
“It will be like Josh never was gone when he comes back,” said Higgins, a third-year pro.
Titans sign pair of safeties, neither named Eric Reid
Kenny Vaccaro says he believes fellow safety Eric Reid should be on a team playing in the NFL. Needing a job himself, the veteran is very happy that the Tennessee Titans signed him instead.
Vaccaro signed a one-year deal with the Titans and was with them for individual drills hours later. He had been waiting for a team to sign him since his contract with New Orleans expired in March.
The Titans also signed safety Jason Thompson after placing safety Johnathan Cyprien on injured reserve with a torn left ACL.
Reid remains unsigned since his own rookie contract expired in March. He filed a claim this spring after visiting with Cincinnati, arguing he was unsigned as a result of collusion by NFL owners over his protests of police brutality and racial inequality by kneeling during the national anthem.
Packers left tackle
Bakhtiari carted off field
Green Bay Packers left tackle David Bakhtiari was taken off the field on a cart, dampening the spirits at Family Night at Lambeau Field. Bakhtiari walked to the cart with his left shoe removed.
Bakhtiari was named a second-team All-Pro each of the last two seasons.
Cardinals C Shipley taken to locker room with injury
Arizona Cardinals starting center A.Q. Shipley was carted to the locker room after injuring his leg.
The six-year NFL veteran started all 16 games in each of the past two seasons. Rookie Mason Cole, a third-round pick out of Michigan, replaced Shipley with the first unit.
Ravens’ Yanda off PUP
list, not expected to play
Ravens guard Marshal Yanda has passed his physical and is off the physically-unable-to-perform list, coach John Harbaugh announced Saturday.
Yanda, 33, suffered a season-ending left ankle fracture Sept. 17, but Harbaugh said early in training camp last month that Yanda underwent an operation on his shoulder shortly after the end of the season. He said the team would be “very cautious of that” and work on preparing the six-time Pro Bowl selection for the regular season.