Preseason:
Bengals 21, Cowboys 13
Arlington, Texas: Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys had another efficient preseason showing.
Andy Dalton bogged down a bit with his Cincinnati Bengals.
Prescott led a pair of scoring drives in three possessions, capped by a scrambling 6-yard scoring pass to Terrance Williams, before the Bengals rallied after halftime for a 21-13 exhibition victory Saturday night.
The Bengals had just two first downs in three Dalton-led possessions a week after he threw for two touchdowns with an offense that was revamped after finishing last in the NFL. One of the first downs was on Dalton’s 13-yard scramble after the Bengals (2-0) started with a pair of three-and-outs.
Texans 16, 49ers 13
Houston: Deshaun Watson threw a touchdown pass and Houston earned a preseason win over San Francisco.
Watson led the Texans down the field, going 5 of 8 for 73 yards, capped off by a 1-yard touchdown pass to Bruce Ellington.
It was a much lengthier outing than the preseason opener in Kansas City when Watson attempted just one pass in his return to game action after missing the second half of his rookie season with a torn ACL.
Buccaneers 30, Titans 14
Nashville, Tenn.: Jameis Winston gave the Tampa Bay Buccaneers a potent reminder of what they will miss when the quarterback sits out his three-game suspension to start the regular season.
Winston threw for 226 yards and two touchdowns after coming off the bench in the second quarter, and the Buccaneers beat Tennessee in the teams’ second exhibition game.
Ryan Fitzpatrick started for a second straight week as the Buccaneers (2-0) prepare the veteran to run the offense while Winston sits out for violating the league’s personal conduct policy.
Rams 19, Raiders 15
Los Angeles: Rookie John Kelly rushed for 56 yards and a touchdown, and the Rams welcomed the Raiders back to the Coliseum with a preseason victory over Oakland.
Chris Warren rushed for 110 yards and a touchdown for the Raiders in their return to the venerable stadium that was their home for 13 seasons during their largely successful tenure in Los Angeles. Their still-passionate Southern California fan base turned out in force, filling the 95-year-old arena with black jerseys and loud cheers.
Jaguars 14, Vikings 10
Minneapolis: Yannick Ngakoue had an 11-yard sack that helped Jacksonville’s defense hold Kirk Cousins and Minnesota’s starting offense to three completions and three points, and the Jaguars reserves rallied for a victory over the Vikings.
Cousins was crisp in his only series last week , but the Vikings went three-and-out on two of their four possessions with their new quarterback. Latavius Murray’s second fumble, stripped by Malik Jackson, was recovered by Calais Campbell to end another drive. Cousins finished just 3 for 8 for 12 yards.
Gordon announces return to Browns on Twitter
Wide receiver Josh Gordon returned to the Browns by reporting to team headquarters.
Gordon, a 2013 All-Pro selection, had been away from the Browns to focus on his overall health and treatment plan in Florida.
The Browns moved Gordon from the reserve/did not report list and onto the active/non-football injury list.
Former Lion Naumoff dies
Paul Naumoff, the former Pro Bowl linebacker who spent 12 seasons with the Detroit Lions, has died. He was 73.
Naumoff played for the Lions from 1967-78. He reached the Pro Bowl in the 1970 season.