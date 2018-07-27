{div id=”ext-comp-1861” class=”x-panel x-panel-noborder x-form-label-top x-box-item”}{div id=”ext-gen3748” class=”x-panel-bwrap”}{div id=”ext-gen3749” class=”x-panel-body x-panel-body-noheader x-panel-body-noborder”}{div id=”ext-gen3757” class=”x-form-item”}{label id=”ext-gen3758” class=”x-form-item-label ext-gen3-readonly-label” for=”ext-comp-1862”}{span id=”ext-gen3759”}Titans sign tight end Delanie Walker through 2020{/span}{/label}{/div}{/div}{/div}{/div}
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Tennessee Titans and Pro Bowl tight end Delanie Walker have agreed to a two-year extension keeping him under contract through the 2020 season.
The Titans announced the deal Friday, hours after signing Pro Bowl left tackle Taylor Lewan to a five-year contract.
Walker has played in three straight Pro Bowls and was the game’s MVP in January. Now 33, Walker is entering his 13th season and sixth with Tennessee.
Since 2013, Walker has 356 catches for the most in the NFL by a tight end. Only Rob Gronkowski and Greg Olson have had more than his 4,156 yards receiving in that span.
Walker led the Titans with 74 catches for 807 yards last season, his fourth straight with more than 800 yards.
Falcons left tackle Jake Matthews gets 5-year extension
FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. (AP) — The Atlanta Falcons agreed to a five-year, $75 million contract extension with left tackle Jake Matthews on Friday.
The 26-year-old Matthews was the No. 6 overall pick in the 2014 draft. He has started in each of his 63 games while serving the key role of protecting quarterback Matt Ryan.
“I love playing here and love the city and I’m blessed and humbled,” Matthews said.
The deal is through the 2023 season and comes one day after the team agreed on a contract “adjustment” with wide receiver Julio Jones. The Falcons already agreed to a five-year, $150 million extension with quarterback Matt Ryan this offseason.
Chargers’ Jason Verrett suffers possible torn Achilles tendon during conditioning drills
Training camp hasn’t officially begun and the Chargers have lost a key player to what’s feared to be a season-ending injury.
Cornerback Jason Verrett, who has been plagued with knee injuries the past two seasons, suffered an injury — possibly a torn Achilles tendon — during conditioning drills Friday.
Verrett, a former first-round pick and Pro Bowler, has had two knee operations that forced him to miss almost all of last season and most of the 2016 campaign. He participated in the team’s offseason program this summer and was set to bolster an already strong secondary in 2018.
Redskins sign backup quarterback Colt McCoy to extension
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — The Washington Redskins have signed backup quarterback Colt McCoy to an extension that keeps him under contract through the 2019 season.
The team announced the deal Friday. NFL Network reported Thursday the contract could be worth up to $7 million.
McCoy is entering his fifth season with Washington, all under coach Jay Gruden, who called the 31-year-old a “great player to have around.” Gruden says if anything happens to new quarterback Alex Smith, the team is in good hands with McCoy.
Drafted in the third round out of Texas by Cleveland in 2010, McCoy started 21 games for the Browns and appeared in three more. He started four games for the Redskins in 2014.
McCoy has thrown for 5,586 yards, 26 touchdowns and 21 interceptions in 35 NFL games.
Cardinals sign safety Tre Boston to 1-year contract
GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — The Arizona Cardinals have signed safety Tre Boston to a one-year contract.
The deal was announced Friday as players reported for the start of training camp.
Boston played in all 16 games, 15 as a starter, with the Los Angeles Chargers last season, when he set career highs with 79 tackles, 61 solo, five interceptions and nine passes defensed.
Jets WR Stewart suspended 2 games by NFL for PEDs
FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — New York Jets wide receiver ArDarius Stewart has been suspended by the NFL without pay for the first two games of the regular season for violating the league’s policy on performance-enhancing substances.
Stewart, entering his second NFL season, can return to the active roster on Sept. 17. He’s eligible to take part in all preseason practices and games. Stewart participated in the Jets’ first practice of training camp Friday.
Stewart was a third-round draft pick out of Alabama last year. He had six catches for 82 yards in limited action in his rookie season with the Jets.
New York could start the season with a handful of players serving suspensions. Cornerback Rashard Robinson must sit out the first four games for violating the league’s substance abuse policy, while wide receiver Robby Anderson, linebacker Dylan Donahue and tight end Chris Herndon are all facing potential discipline for off-field issues.
NY Giants GM Gettleman says cancer in remission, month later
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — New York Giants general manager Dave Gettleman says the aggressive cancer he was diagnosed with last month is in remission.
Speaking to the media for the first time since the Giants disclosed in early June that he had lymphoma, Gettleman said Friday he’s had four rounds of chemotherapy and will need another three more to complete his treatment.
The 67-year-old Gettleman returned to the Giants earlier this year to replace the fired Jerry Reese. He says he is feeling better than expected, but is limited in what he can do.