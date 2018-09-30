Text UCCS men’s soccer
UCCS recorded its second straight shutout win in a 2-0 home victory Sunday over the CSU Pueblo.
The Mountain Lion’s two lead scorers, Alex VonHolle and Corey Carabajal, each added their sixth goal on the season to hold off CSU Pueblo. VonHolle’s goal came in the 10th minute as he followed up his own shot to the outside of the left post where he redirected it back into the far right side of the goal to break the scoreless game. It wasn’t until the 66th minute that Carabajal followed up his shot on goal that was blocked and saved by CSU Pueblo goalkeeper Tyler Harvey, to put it back in net from five yards out and give UCCS the 2-0 lead.
In a match where CSU-Pueblo had the edge in shots 12-11, the UCCS backline held the Thunderwolves to four shots on goal while goalkeeper Scott Jensen recorded four saves of his own. Both the Thunderwolves and the Mountain Lions recorded four saves, with UCCS holding the advantage in shots on goal 6-4.
Air Force women’s soccer
Air Force battled hard in a physical match and played to yet another draw, 0-0, on Sunday at Cadet Soccer Stadium. The draw is the fifth of the year for the Falcons (1-4-5, 0-2-2 MW) as they set a new program record for ties in a season.
“It was a frustrating weekend for the players, they’ve played two very good soccer matches but didn’t get the results they wanted,” coach Larry Friend said. “They bounced back very well from Friday night’s performance and came out here and worked very hard against a very good UNLV squad.”
Senior goalie Jennifer Hiddink registered her third shutout of the season, the 12th of her career, and it was hard earned as she tallied eight saves on the afternoon. The 12 shutouts now puts her in solo third place in all-time Academy shutouts.
CC women’s soccer
Colorado College utilized a dominant defensive performance and a timely goal from senior midfielder Lauren Milliet to defeat the University of Nevada, 1-0, on Sunday at Stewart Field.
Despite limiting the Wolfpack to just two shots on goal, the Tigers were in a scoreless deadlock until the 56th minute. That’s when Milliet took a feed from junior midfielder Lucia Costanza and sent a laser from the top of the box through a pair of defenders and inside the left post for the only goal of the game.
UCCS women’s soccer
St. George, Utah: In a match that came down to the final minutes, UCCS held on to beat Dixie State on the road 2-1.
The great defensive play by both teams kept the game scoreless in the first half. Dixie State held a slight advantage in shots (4-3) and corner kicks (1-0) in the first half, but both teams each recorded one save and one shot on goal to close out the half.
In the second half, Anna Gregg and the Mountain Lions struck first as she put a ball in from 35 yards out on a free kick to take the lead in the 52nd minute, and record her fourth on the season.
Approaching the later minutes of the first half, Ambree Bennett of Dixie State struck with an equalizer in the 77th minute to bring the score to 1-1. UCCS quickly responded in the 88th minute as Tarah Patterson centered a ball from the right side to Amelia Junge where she knocked it in from three yards out for the game-winning goal.