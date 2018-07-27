Alabama gives Saban 8-year deal worth more than $74 million
Alabama coach Nick Saban still reigns supreme over college football — in national titles and annual pay.
The university announced a new eight-year deal Friday worth at least $74.4 million, which would appear to make Saban again college football’s highest-paid coach based on annual salary.
The agreement runs through the 2025 season, boosting his average annual pay to $9.3 million if he sticks around for the duration.
The Latest: Ex-Tennessee players acquitted on rape charges
Jurors acquitted two former University of Tennessee football players who were indicted on aggravated rape charges nearly 3 1/2 years ago.
The jury of seven women and five men deliberated Friday for almost 1 1/2 hours before finding A.J. Johnson and Michael Williams not guilty.
A woman had testified that both men raped her at Johnson’s apartment in the early morning hours of Nov. 16, 2014, after a Tennessee football victory over Kentucky. Johnson was a star linebacker and Williams was a defensive back for Tennessee at the time.
Both men were suspended from the team less than 48 hours later and never played for Tennessee again. They were indicted in February 2015.
Suspended Texas LB Demarco Boyd accused of assault
Suspended Texas linebacker Demarco Boyd is accused of punching a man multiple times after a July 4 multi-car crash.
Boyd has been charged with misdemeanor assault with injury, which carries penalties of up to one year jail and $4,000 in fines if he is convicted. He was suspended by coach Tom Herman on Thursday.
Suspended Florida freshman leaving school after 2nd arrest
Florida freshman Justin Watkins says he is leaving school three days after he was charged with hitting and strangling his girlfriend.
Watkins said Friday on Twitter he “will be leaving the university of Florida to better my opportunities.”
It was unlikely the Gators would have welcomed him back.
The 19-year-old Watkins was arrested Tuesday and charged with two third-degree felonies — false imprisonment/kidnapping and domestic battery by strangulation.