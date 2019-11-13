MEN
No. 18 Ohio State 76,
No. 10 Villanova 51
Columbus, Ohio: Duane Washington Jr. had 14 points and four other players scored in double figures as Ohio State started hot and ran over Villanova on Wednesday. Washington opened the game with a pair of 3-pointers to set the tone as the Buckeyes moved to 3-0 with a significant early season victory.
No. 5 Louisville 91,
Indiana State 62
Louisville, Ky.: Jordan Nwora scored 21 points, Dwayne Sutton added 14 and Louisville shot 59% from the field. Two days after moving up a spot in the AP Top 25, the Cardinals (3-0) made 14 of their first 17 shots for a 16-point lead through 11 minutes on the way to a 47-26 advantage at the break. Nwora’s 14 points, including a pair of 3s got Louisville going, and Sutton had 10 before the break.
No. 11 Texas Tech 103, Houston Baptist 74
Midland, Texas: Freshman Jahmi’us Ramsey scored 25 points on 10-of-13 shooting, and TJ Holyfield had 21 points on 9 of 10 field goals.
VCU 84, No. 23 LSU 82
Richmond, Va.: Marcus Santos-Silva had 17 points and 11 rebounds and VCU turned 26 turnovers by LSU into 37 points. The Rams (3-0), whose contract with former coach Will Wade mandated he bring his new team to the Siegel Center or have his school pay $250,000, improved to 5-2 against ranked opponents on their home court.
CSU 80, Neb.-Omaha 65
Fort Collins: Nico Carvacho had 21 points and 19 rebounds.
WOMEN
No. 1 Oregon 109, Utah St. 52
Eugene, Ore.: Sabrina Ionescu surpassed 2,000 career points and fell just short of a 19th triple-double.
Ioenscu became the fourth Oregon player to reach the 2,000-point plateau. The preseason All-American finished with 16 points, 12 assists and nine rebounds.
Ruthy Hebard’s milestone came by raising her career rebound total to 1,009 as she posted the 41st double-double of her career with 19 points and 15 rebounds. Sophomore Taylor Chavez led the Ducks (2-0) with a career-high 25 points.
No. 4 UConn 64, Vandy 51
Nashville, Tenn.: Megan Walker scored 25 points, and UConn beat Vanderbilt in the program’s first game at Memorial Gym since 1992. The Huskies (2-0) now have won six straight against Vanderbilt (2-1) after dropping the first two between these programs.
No. 6 South Carolina 75, Dayton 49
Dayton, Ohio: Freshman Zia Cooke scored 27 points as South Carolina’s young, quick guards controlled the pace, and the Gamecocks followed their big win at Maryland by dominating Dayton.
No. 8 Maryland 70,
James Madison 68
Harrisonburg, Va.: Coach Brenda Frese turned to a full court press to rally. Shakira Austin scored 21 points and Ashley Owusu made a layup with four seconds left to help Maryland rally from a 19-point fourth-quarter deficit.
No. 12 Florida State 75, Jacksonville 41
Tallahassee, Fla.: Nausia Woolfolk scored 22 points and Kiah Gillespie posted her 15th double-double.
No. 13 Kentucky 67, Stetson 48
Lexington, Ky.: Rhyne Howard scored 24 points and Keke McKinney posted a career-first double-double.
No. 17 Miami 78, N. Florida 55
Coral Gables, Fla.: Beatrice Mompremier and Kelsey Marshall each scored 16 points and Miami beat North Florida.
Etc.
James Wiseman has one more game before heading back to court with his attorneys as they take on the NCAA in a high-stakes battle to keep the 7-foot-1 freshman playing in what could be his only year with the Memphis Tigers, one that could prove costly for the university. The nation’s top-rated recruit has been ruled likely ineligible by the NCAA for receiving improper benefits from Penny Hardaway — before the former NBA All-Star was hired as Memphis’ coach. But Wiseman has played two games under a temporary restraining order issued after his attorneys sued college sports’ governing body.
The next step in this legal action comes Monday
. ... The NCAA denied an appeal from UConn that would have allowed Tennessee transfer Evina Westbrook to play for the Huskies this season. ...
Top national prospect Evan Mobley signed a national letter of intent to play with his older brother Isaiah at Southern California.