Xfinity Series
Watkins Glen, N.Y.: This time, Joey Logano survived the rain.
Logano passed Penske Racing teammate Brad Keselowski on a restart in the closing laps Saturday and held off his final challenge to win the NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Watkins Glen International in a race that was red-flagged for rain, forcing the drivers to briefly run on grooved rain tires.
“I thought that was going to be my best shot,” Logano said. “I wasn’t going to go all or nothing, but I was able to get all the way to their doors.”
Logano, who started from pole, took control with under 10 laps to go in the 82-lap race around the 2.45-mile layout. He dived to the inside on the first turn, making it three-wide going through the 90-degree right-hander.
The move forced Keselowski, who was leading, wide as Logano assumed the top spot, leaving his teammate behind.
It became a two-car race as Keselowski recovered and the two pulled away. With four laps to go, Keselowski was on Logano’s back bumper as the two sped nose-to-tail. Keselowski lost his chance to challenge for the victory when he skidded out on the first turn with under three laps to go.
Logano beat AJ Allmendinger by 3.3 seconds. Justin Allgaier was third, followed by Justin Haley and Aric Almirola.
• NASCAR Hall of Fame member Bill Elliott is coming out of retirement. GMS Racing announced on Twitter after the race that Elliott, 62, will drive the No. 23 Chevrolet at Road America in Wisconsin on Aug. 25.
Elliott hasn’t competed in any of NASCAR’s national series since he drove in the July Cup race at Daytona in 2012. He hasn’t started a race in the second-tier series since 2005.
NHRA
Kent, Wash.: Matt Hagan took his fourth No. 1 qualifier of the Funny Car season in the CatSpot NHRA Northwest Nationals at Pacific Raceways.
Hagan’s run 3.913-second run at 324.75 mph from Friday stood strong through Saturday’s two sessions. He’s trying to win for the third time in five events.
Steve Torrence was No. 1 in Top Fuel, and Jeg Coughlin Jr. topped the Pro Stock field, also with their Friday passes.