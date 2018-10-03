Patrick Roy chatted up his goal posts. Glenn Hall found he played better when he threw up before each game.
Hockey players are a superstitious bunch in general, and the cerebral nature of goaltending seems to bring out a little extra … something.
Air Force goaltender Billy Christopoulos has a few habits of his own.
“I’m probably a little quirkier than most,” he said. “I’m willing to admit to that.”
Christopoulos has timed out his pregame routine down to the minute with the help of a playlist. When one song starts, he does a specific thing.
“I’ve got it down to a science,” he said.
That may be the tip of the iceberg. The rest of his routine is confidential.
Coach Frank Serratore, a former goaltender himself, agreed that hockey’s last line of defense can toe the line when it comes to reasonable rituals.
“From what I wore to the rink to what I wore under my gear, to which skate you put on first, which pad you put on — goofy little things that you never share with anybody else,” Serratore said.
“Whatever it takes to get you in your happy preparation place.”
Whatever Christopoulos is doing, the Falcons need him to keep it up.
As a junior, he played in every game and carried the team for stretches. He posted two shutouts en route to an Atlantic Hockey Conference tournament title and made 39 saves in an attention-grabbing victory over top-ranked St. Cloud State in the NCAA Tournament.
Keeping his goaltender’s head in the game isn’t something Serratore is worried about.
“I don’t talk to him before games. He doesn’t talk to me. It works really good for both of us,” he said.
Christopoulos has another outlet and sounding board. During a 10-day Christmas break last season, which Air Force skidded into on a 2-7-2 run, Christopoulos went home to North Carolina and regrouped.
“Sometimes you just get so caught up in the season,” he said. “We didn’t talk hockey, didn’t play hockey. Just did a whole mental reset.”
Toward the end of break, he got on the ice with his father and two older brothers for the first time in 10 years. Then he put up a 0.937 save percentage and 1.52 goals-against average down the stretch as the Falcons climbed from ninth place to a first-round conference tournament bye.
When he stressed all summer about which career path to choose — waiting until the night before to make the final call — he relied on the advice of his family again. He eventually opted not to go into pilot training, and looks forward to a job on “the business side” — acquisitions and logistics.
He completed a summer program at the gun range, then returned for his final year. Gone is a large and vocal group of seniors that helped push the Falcons into a second straight NCAA Tournament regional final, where they fell short of the program’s first Frozen Four berth by a goal again.
In its place is a group that wasn’t often called on to lead, but has consistently produced, from the goal out.
“Everything that’s happened over the summer has been a total group decision between the seniors,” Christopoulos said. “It’s pretty unified, which is pretty special actually.
“We have a lot of young players who have been at the doorstep waiting for their turn.”
The objectives and mentality — as strange as that mentality can sometimes be — haven’t changed. The playlist will be going, and the Falcons will be aiming high.
“In our minds, we feel like even though we lost those guys, we’re still a team to beat,” Christopoulos said. “Hopefully this is the year that we’ll crack the Frozen Four. That’s the plan.”