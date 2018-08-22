Rep. Duncan Hunter, R-Calif., indicted on charges of using hundreds of thousands of dollars in campaign funds for personal expenses, has been stripped of his committee assignments by the House speaker and urged to resign by the chamber’s top Democrat.
Hunter, 41, faced the swift, bipartisan rebuke after federal prosecutors on Tuesday unveiled criminal charges against both him and his wife, Margaret, 43. The U.S. Attorney’s Office of the Southern District of California, which filed the charges, said the Hunters improperly accessed more than $250,000 in campaign money.
According to the indictment, campaign funds were used to pay for personal expenses like family vacations, school tuition and dental work, as well as smaller purchases including fast food and movie tickets. Hunter, a five-term congressman who represents the San Diego area, also is accused of filing false campaign records with the U.S. Federal Election Commission.
House Speaker Paul Ryan, R-Wis., in a statement Tuesday night called the charges against Hunter “deeply serious” and said that he would be stripped of his assignments. He is a member of the Armed Services, Transportation and Infrastructure Committees and the Committee on Education and the Workforce.
Hunter said in a statement Wednesday that the Justice Department’s actions were politically motivated.
“We are seeing this with President Trump; we are seeing this with my case,” Hunter said. “This is evidenced by the fact that after two years of investigating, the Department of Justice decided to take this action right before my election.”
The indictment was announced less than two weeks after Rep. Chris Collins, R-N.Y., was charged with insider trading in Manhattan Federal Court. Hunter and Collins were the first House members to endorse Trump’s candidacy.