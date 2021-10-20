Russian President Vladimir Putin speaks during a cabinet meeting at the Novo-Ogaryovo residence outside Moscow, Russia, Wednesday, Oct. 20, 2021. Putin has ordered many of Russia’s workers to stay off work for a week starting later this month amid rising coronavirus infection and death numbers. Putin has also strongly urged reluctant citizens to get vaccinated. Putin approved the Cabinet’s proposal to introduce a nonworking period starting Oct. 30 and extending through the following week when four of seven days already are state holidays. (Alexei Druzhinin, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP)