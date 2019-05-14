WASHINGTON • The Senate Intelligence Committee has struck a deal with Donald Trump Jr. to appear for a closed-door interview next month, pulling the two sides back, for now, from a confrontation over a subpoena as part of the panel’s Russia investigation.
Under the terms of the deal, according to two people familiar with the agreement, Trump Jr. will talk to the committee in mid-June for up to four hours. The people spoke with The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Tuesday to discuss the confidential terms.
The deal comes after the panel subpoenaed President Trump’s eldest son to discuss answers he gave the panel’s staff in a 2017 interview. Trump Jr. had backed out of interviews twice, prompting the subpoena, according to people familiar with Senate Intelligence Committee Chairman Richard Burr’s remarks to a GOP luncheon last week. Those people spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss Burr’s remarks in the private senators’ meeting.
The deadline for Trump Jr. to respond was Monday, according to one of the people familiar with the terms. His lawyers drafted a letter to the committee declining an appearance and the president’s son expected to be held in contempt for declining to be interviewed.
But before the letter was sent, the committee reached out Monday evening and extended the deadline. The deal was then struck.
A spokeswoman for Burr declined to comment. The North Carolina Republican has weathered fierce criticism for the subpoena from the president and his GOP colleagues.
In other developments related to Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation and congressional probes:
• Attorney General William Barr is stepping up his probe into the origins of the Russia investigation, naming a U.S. attorney to oversee the investigation and working with intelligence chiefs to see how surveillance was conducted.
Barr tapped John Durham, the U.S. attorney in Connecticut, to lead the inquiry, but remains directly involved in the probe, which he initiated about three weeks ago, according to a person familiar with the matter. The person could not discuss the matter publicly and spoke Tuesday to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity.
The investigation is examining intelligence and surveillance used during the Russia investigation that shadowed Donald Trump’s presidency for nearly two years. Barr is working with CIA Director Gina Haspel, Director of National Intelligence Dan Coats and FBI Director Christopher Wray as part of the probe.
With Durham’s appointment, Barr is addressing a rallying cry of Trump and his supporters, who have accused the Justice Department and FBI of unlawfully spying on his campaign.
Durham’s appointment comes about a month after Barr told members of Congress he believed “spying did occur” on the Trump campaign in 2016. He later said he didn’t mean anything pejorative and was gathering a team to look into the origins of the special counsel’s investigation.
• The House Intelligence Committee is investigating whether lawyers for President Trump and his family sought to obstruct the panel’s Russia investigation, including by editing a false statement former Trump lawyer Michael Cohen made to the committee in 2017.
In a March 14 letter to attorneys for four lawyers representing the president, his family members and the Trump Organization, House Intelligence Committee Chairman Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., sought documents related to any drafts of or communications about Cohen’s 2017 statement, as well as records about any discussions of a pardon or “pre-pardon” related to Cohen and nearly a dozen other Trump associates, including former campaign chairman Paul Manafort, former national security adviser Mike Flynn and the president’s son-in-law and daughter, Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump.
The four lawyers — Jay Sekulow, Alan Garten, Alan Futerfas, and Abbe Lowell — have so far declined to cooperate with the committee’s requests, asking the panel to provide a “jurisdictional basis” for its requests in a letter sent April 5.
• A federal judge voiced skepticism Tuesday of a request by President Trump and several Trump entities to block a subpoena by House Democrats seeking financial records from the president’s longtime accounting firm.
“Historically, there have been investigations of presidents and their conduct,” U.S. District Judge Amit Mehta, an appointee of President Obama, said during a 90-minute hearing in Washington, D.C.
The hearing marked the first court clash between the president and Congress over House Democrats’ efforts to subpoena financial statements and other records from entities connected to Trump.
At issue is a Trump lawsuit challenging a subpoena the House Oversight Committee issued last month to Mazars USA seeking eight years of financial statements and other records related to the president, his real-estate company, his foundation and other entities.
House Oversight Committee Chairman Elijah Cummings, D-Md., has said he requested the information after former Trump lawyer Michael Cohen told Congress in February that Trump’s financial statements, including those prepared by Mazars, may have contained misleading information about the president’s assets and liabilities.