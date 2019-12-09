Anti-doping authorities made their latest attempt to sanction Russia on Monday by imposing a four-year ban from international sport for a string of state-sponsored offenses and the country’s brazen efforts to mislead investigators.
But the punishment issued by the World Anti-Doping Agency once again only applied to officials, leaving the door open to some Russian athletes to compete at the Tokyo Olympics next summer under a neutral banner, just as they did during the 2018 winter games in Pyeongchang, South Korea.
WADA’s unanimous decision technically extends to the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing as well and raises the prospect of the Russian national soccer team being barred from the 2022 World Cup, but the exact consequences remained unclear.
The only representatives of Russia guaranteed to miss those events are the country’s Olympic officials, its flag and its anthem.
The verdict was handed down following a special meeting of the WADA board in Lausanne, Switzerland, four years after Russia’s widespread cheating scheme at the Sochi Winter Olympics came to light. The country has 21 days to lodge an appeal to the Switzerland-based Court of Arbitration for Sport — known as CAS.
“For too long, Russian doping has detracted from clean sport,” WADA President Craig Reedie said. “Russia was afforded every opportunity to get its house in order and rejoin the global anti-doping community for the good of its athletes and of the integrity of sport, but it chose instead to continue in its stance of deception and denial.”
Svetlana Zhurova, an Olympic gold medalist speed skater in 2006 and a deputy in Russia’s State Duma, said that Russia would appeal WADA’s decision to CAS, according to the Russian news agency, TASS.
In practical terms, the ban is less sweeping than it seems. Russia had already served a suspension during the 2018 Winter Games in Pyeongchang, South Korea, though 169 Russian athletes believed at the time to be clean were cleared to participate under a neutral flag and plain uniforms marked “Olympic Athletes from Russia.” The Russian national anthem was never played.
Only Russian administrators were strictly forbidden from traveling to the games. The other major consequence of Monday’s announcement is that Russia won’t be allowed to host any major international sporting events as defined by WADA. The ban doesn’t affect St. Petersburg’s status as a host city during next summer’s European soccer championship.
Following the Pyeongchang Olympics, Russia was reinstated in fall 2018 under strict conditions that it turn over data from the Moscow lab at the heart of the Sochi doping scheme. But investigators soon discovered that the deception ran deeper still. Files had been altered or deleted in a cover-up designed to blame the lab director Dr. Grigory Rodchenkov, who became a whistleblower against Russia.
“The Moscow data were neither complete nor fully authentic,” WADA said in a statement. “As comprehensively outlined in the reports, some data were removed, others altered and, in some cases, system messages were fabricated in an effort to hamper the work of WADA investigators.
“In addition, measures were taken to conceal these manipulations by backdating of computer systems and data files in an attempt to make it appear that the Moscow data had been in their current state since 2015.”
International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach had previously opposed a blanket ban, arguing that it might unfairly punish clean athletes.
Russia, meanwhile, has spent years rejecting allegations that its doping program was state-sponsored. In an interview with Russian broadcasters last week, Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev acknowledged Russian doping but once again argued that the scandal was the result of an anti-Russian agenda pushed by Western sports authorities, a sentiment that echoed through the country’s parliament on Monday.
“This is the toughest decision by WADA,” said Dmitry Svishchev, a member of the State Duma committee on physical education, sports, tourism and youth affairs. “This is wrong, because no one listened to the arguments of our country, such decisions are unacceptable. Clean athletes must definitely compete.”
When it comes to clean athletes, WADA agrees. But the ban is likely to be implemented differently than it was during the 2018 Olympics, with Russians invited to compete as neutrals — rather than Olympic athletes from Russia — as long as they abide by WADA protocols and are able to prove their testing history.