BATON ROUGE, La. • A bagpiper played a somber “Amazing Grace” as Louisiana’s first and only female governor, Kathleen Babineaux Blanco, returned to the state Capitol for her last time Thursday, carried in her casket by an honor guard for public viewing.
Her former staff lined the building steps, and hundreds of mourners packed the ornate hall between the House and Senate chambers to pay their last respects to the Democrat who led Louisiana during the massive blows of hurricanes Katrina and Rita in 2005. Blanco died Sunday after a yearslong struggle with cancer. She was 76.
“Even though I never met her, she was such an inspiration to me,” said Doris Weston, a state worker from Baton Rouge, as she waited in line to file past the open casket. “I was just really heartbroken that she had to battle cancer. Her family is definitely in my prayers. She was a great woman.”
The public visitation followed a morning memorial service in a Baton Rouge cathedral on the first of three days of events for the former governor. The cathedral and the Capitol were filled with former and current Louisiana officials, including Blanco’s close friend, Gov. John Bel Edwards. “Kathleen’s faith, life experiences and genuine concern for others allowed her to connect on a deeply personal level with nearly every person she met,” Edwards said at the prayer service.
He described Blanco as a woman who understood the beauty and hardships of life.
“She led Louisiana through some of its darkest days. And as a believer in divine providence, she would tell you she knew she was put in that position for a reason. And I believe that,” said Edwards, whose voice cracked as he spoke of his mentor. Blanco served one term as governor, from 2004-08, her plans for a second term derailed by Katrina. She died from a rare eye cancer that she battled successfully in 2011 but cancer spread to her liver.