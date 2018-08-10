WASHINGTON • An associate of former Trump campaign adviser Roger Stone was held in contempt of court Friday after he challenged Robert Mueller’s appointment as the special counsel investigating Trump campaign contacts with Russia. The move also spotlighted a growing focus by Mueller on Stone.
Paul Kamenar, the attorney for Stone associate Andrew Miller, argued after the proceedings that Mueller’s appointment is unconstitutional. He asserted Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein did not have the authority to appoint Mueller to lead the investigation into Trump campaign contacts with Russia.
Previous challenges to Mueller’s legitimacy have failed.
President Trump has sought to undermine the investigation by calling it a “witch hunt” and a “hoax.”