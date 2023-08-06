WASHINGTON (WE) Comedian and podcast host Joe Rogan has changed his position on having former President Donald Trump appear on his podcast, responding with "maybe" when asked when Trump would be on the show.

Rogan, host of The Joe Rogan Experience, previously stated that the former president would never appear on his show, saying in 2022 that he was "not interested in helping him." Rogan reaffirmed his stance last month, rejecting the possibility and saying: "I've said no every time."

However, during a recent episode of his podcast, his guest for the episode, Patrick Bet-David, asked Rogan, "When are you having Trump on?"

"I don’t know," Rogan responded. "Maybe. At a certain point in time, it’s just like, it would be interesting to hear his perspective on a lot of things."

Rogan's podcast is one of the most popular podcasts in the world, having over 11 million listeners and trending on Spotify regularly. Last month, Trump and Rogan were spotted at a UFC 290 shaking hands, and the former president purportedly had members of his team seek a sit-down with Rogan, a report noted.

Earlier this year, Trump stated that he would choose to vote for Trump in 2024 before opting to reelect President Joe Biden, as he has criticized Biden and his administration’s “sideshow of diversity.”

The potential of Trump appearing on one of the most popular podcasts in the world comes after Trump has been indicted three times this year. The former president appeared in court on Thursday over his most recent indictment related to alleged efforts to overturn the 2020 election and the Jan. 6 Capitol protest.

Following Trump's latest court appearance, a poll stated that half of the United States believes Trump used illegal or unconstitutional means to remain in power. Around 29% said he attempted to stay in office by legal means, while 51% said his attempts were unconstitutional, and 20% said he "did not plan to stay in office."