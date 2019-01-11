The Yankees signed three-time Gold Glove second baseman D.J. LeMahieu to a two-year contract Friday, a source confirmed, potentially complicating whatever pursuit they had for one of this offseason’s more coveted free agents, Manny Machado.
The move is pending a physical and reportedly worth $24 million. LeMahieu, who has played all four infield positions in his career — though only four games at shortstop — could serve as a utility infielder for the Yankees. The Yankee have both Gleyber Torres and newly signed Troy Tulowitzki who can play shortstop. Didi Gregorius, who had been the starting shortstop, had Tommy John surgery in October and it’s unclear when he will be ready to play.
The Rockies and all-star third baseman Nolan Arenado did not agree on a one-year deal for 2019, so salary arbitration in February is possible.
Arenado was seeking $30 million and the Rockies made a $24 million offer.
The Rockies announced they agreed on one-year contracts with right-handed pitchers Chad Bettis, Jon Gray and Scott Oberg; left-handed pitcher Tyler Anderson, infielder Trevor Story and catcher Tony Wolters.
Meanwhile, Machado is a Gold Glove third baseman who has expressed a preference for returning to his natural position at shortstop, where he played most of last season with the Orioles and Dodgers. All of this would lend itself to something of a crowded infield if the Yankees were indeed to sign Machado. Between Tulowitzki, Torres and third baseman Miguel Andujar, the glut on the left side points to the distinct chance that Machado will land with one of the other teams he has visited in free agency, the Phillies and White Sox. Machado is reportedly seeking a deal near $300 million, and though general manager Brian Cashman had dinner with Machado and his agent, Dan Lozano, last month, it’s unclear how far negotiations went and if Yankees made an offer.
As for LeMahieu, the two-time All-Star hit .276 with a career-high 15 home runs and 62 RBIs while benefitting from the friendly confines of Coors Field, where he spent all eight years of his major league career with the Rockies. The righty also hit .348 in 2016, earning him the National League batting title, and is a career .299 hitter. According to FanGraphs, LeMahieu was sixth in baseball last year in defensive runs saved (18) and tops in that category among second basemen, and seventh in overall defensive value.
LeMahieu provides a strong defensive option at third base, should the Yankees need something more secure than Andujar. It also provides insurance for Tulowitzki.
There is the question of the Coors Field factor, though, as LeMahieu has hit .330 with 21 home runs and 201 RBIs at home, and .264 on the road in his career. Spray graphs throughout his career indicate he’s a strong opposite-field hitter, though, and could benefit from the short porch in right.
With the Daniel Murphy signing as well as LeMahieu and fellow second baseman Brian Dozier both off the market it seems likely Colorado looks to an array of young players at second base. Garrett Hampson, Ryan McMahon and top prospect Brendan Rodgers should vie for the starting job.