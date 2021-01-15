The deadline for Major League Baseball teams to settle with arbitration-eligible players has come and gone.
After agreeing to a one-year, $3 million contract with starter Antonio Senzatela earlier this week, the Rockies avoided arbitration with one-year deals for fellow starters Kyle Freeland ($5.025 million) and Jon Gray ($6 million), according to multiple reports, likely locking in the top four arms in Bud Black’s rotation heading into spring training.
Freeland rebounded in 2020 with a 4.33 ERA for the Rockies in 13 starts, looking more like the pitcher that finished fourth in the NL Cy Young voting in 2018 than the guy who had a 6.73 ERA in 2019.
Gray was a potential non-tender candidate in December, but the Rockies opted to bring him back after he struggled in his eight starts in 2020, finishing with a 2-4 record and a 6.69 ERA. He projects as Colorado’s fourth starter behind Freeland, Senzatela and German Marquez in 2021.
The Rockies also settled with infielder Ryan McMahon ($2.375 million) and reliever Carlos Estevez ($1.45 million).