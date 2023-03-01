SAN DIEGO • A California panel on Wednesday denied parole for Robert F. Kennedy assassin Sirhan Sirhan, saying the 78-year-old prisoner still lacks insight into what caused him to shoot the senator and presidential candidate in 1968.

Sirhan’s lawyer Angela Berry disputed that, saying Sirhan has shown that awareness, and his psychiatrists have said for decades that he is unlikely to reoffend or be a danger to society.

Two years ago, a different California parole board had agreed with Berry, voting to release Sirhan, but Gov. Gavin Newson rejected the decision in 2022.

Berry said she believes the new board members Wednesday were influenced by Newsom and by the lawyers representing Kennedy’s widow and some of his children — several relatives of the slain politician are opposed to Sirhan’s release, though not all are.

In rejecting Sirhan’s freedom last year, the governor said the prisoner remains a threat to the public and hasn’t taken responsibility for a crime that changed American history.

“I do feel the board bent to the political whim of the governor,” Berry said after the hearing at a federal prison in San Diego County.

The parole board hearing comes nearly six months after Berry asked a Los Angeles County judge to reverse Newsom’s denial.

The case is ongoing, and Berry said it was unclear how Wednesday’s denial by the board will affect it.

He was denied parole 15 times until 2021, when the board recommended his release.