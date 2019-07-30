DENVER — A thousand dollar reward is now being offered for a stolen car from a construction site near Broncos Stadium at Mile High. The reason: the owner’s black lab was inside that car when it was stolen.
“She’s just a super sweet dog. Like the sweetest,” Myles Richards said of his dog, Goose.
Richards is a general contractor, and had driven to the construction site on Federal Boulevard and 18th to give a work crew some instructions. He left his 2016 Audi allroad running, with the windows up and the air conditioning on, specifically for his dog. They key fob was in his pocket at the time, leading to even more concern.