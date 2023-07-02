It’s easy to see why Susanna Moore, who has written both fiction and nonfiction, was drawn to novelize the true story of Sarah Wakefield, a white woman who arrived in the Minnesota Territory in the mid-1850s and famously spent six weeks as a captive of Indians during the 1862 Dakota Conflict.

After the war, Wakefield was denounced for a book she wrote (“Six Weeks in the Sioux Tepees”) that sympathized with her captors, including a warrior named Chaska, who saved the lives of her and her children and briefly counted Sarah as his wife.

Moore’s undertaking, as a white woman writing about Native Americans, is fraught. While she succeeds in creating a vivid tale of frontier adventure and peril, her book is best seen as a portal to more reading (including the Wakefield book, still widely available).

In “The Lost Wife” Moore changes some but not all the names of historical figures. She has “added facts I’ve discovered along the way, alongside much from my imagination.”

Moore’s Sarah, 25, flees an abusive husband in Providence, R.I., and travels alone to Shakopee, Minn. She soon marries a frontier physician. They have two children and move west to an Indian agency near present-day Granite Falls, Minn., where they share food and belongings with Indian neighbors.

Any semblance of peaceful relations between whites and Indians had evaporated by the early 1860s. In 1862, government annuities pledged to Indians for their ceded lands were delayed. This sparked raids by Indians against settlers that quickly escalated into war.

When war breaks out, Sarah and her two small children are captured and held hostage at the encampment of Chief Little Crow. Moore paints the chaotic scene there: “Barrels of whiskey, and bushels of potatoes and corn, and rashers of bacon, and sides of venison, and live cows stumbling in fear. Women fought over sacks of flour and sugar. There was death now, but there was food.” Released after the war, Sarah argues, in vain, for Chaska to be spared from hanging alongside others deemed to have committed atrocities.