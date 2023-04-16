Charmaine Craig’s third novel, “My Nemesis,” is the spiky little feminist page-turner you’ve been waiting for.

Tessa is a New York-based memoirist who falls into an emotional affair with Charlie, a West Coast philosopher. Charlie gets along fine with Tessa’s rich, easygoing husband, Milton, but his wife, Wah, is a problem, as is her adopted daughter.

Tessa finds Wah both “submissive and queenlike,” and as the book opens, has informed her, three martinis in at a restaurant, she is an “insult to womankind.” It’s going to take most of the book to find out why.

The last time we’ve seen a narrator this unlikable was maybe never. Tessa is cold, self-centered, snooty and aggressively intellectual.

Perhaps the peak of her off-putting qualities is found in her role as mother. A memory of putting her then-10-year-old daughter to bed: “The entire performance of maternal involvement was on my mind as I put Nora to bed that night.”

“My Nemesis” is 208 pages long, just the right length for a book with such an annoying narrator.

The feminism of the novel is interestingly complex and layered, since Tessa’s personal version of it is questioned rather than endorsed. While looking at Wah’s photo, Tessa points out “the features of dependency and insecurity that my feminism urges me to decry: the wide, wounded gaze; the helpless fragility.”

Naturally, self-aware Tessa sees the problem herself: After harshly evaluating another woman’s appearance, she accuses herself of anti-feminism.

Craig deals her narrative tricks with a sure hand. Between addressing the novel to a mysterious “you,” then dropping this bomb on Page 13 — “You have asked me to give an account of what transpired before Wah’s death” — but not mentioning the death again for so long you start to wonder if you misread it, and neglecting to tell us what provoked the “womankind” insult on Page 1 for more than a hundred more pages — well, all I can say is see you on Page 208.