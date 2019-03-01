An upset seemed to be in the works as the Air Academy girls' basketball team played host to Berthoud on Friday, but a big second-half effort fueled by upperclassmen Heaven Hall and Tatum Miller preserved an undefeated season and propelled Air Academy to a 63-51 win and its first state Final Four appearance since 2012.
In the third quarter, the Kadets’ top scorer Kylee Blacksten was on the bench due to foul trouble and Berthoud had a healthy eight-point lead. Then Miller, a junior, and Hall, a senior, came alive, making hustle plays and finishing at the rim.
Hall scored 10 in the quarter and Miller added five, helping the Kadets end the third with a seven-point lead. Miller scored 15 points and Hall had 16 for the Kadets as Air Academy advanced to the 4A semifinals at the Denver Coliseum next week.
“When Kylee goes out everyone has to step up because losing her is like losing five people,” Hall said.
“We know that we can all play basketball," Miller added. “One girl doesn’t define this team and that’s (what’s) so special about it.”
It wasn’t just the points that helped the Kadets but the effort.
Miller, who is listed at 5-foot-3, fought over countless loose balls with taller opponents, often drawing a jump ball call and disrupting Berthoud’s offense. Hall literally ripped the ball away from an opponent on a would-be defensive rebound in the third and she nearly rebounded a teammate's free-throw attempt by breaking through the opposing team in the fourth.
Berthoud kept Air Academy in check for the first half, contesting shots at the rim and forcing missed field goals. Miller and the Kadets found a weakness in the defense in the second half, finding open teammates running the baseline for easy layups.
Coach Phil Roiko said the team switched to a full-court press in the second half, which helped mitigate the size difference between Air Academy and Berthoud. The press led to turnovers, which led to easy baskets in transition.
Roiko praised Miller and Hall for having such a great game considering the two were so selfless in the Kadets’ win over Sierra on Tuesday.
“The last game we played we asked those two to guard (D’Nae) Wilson from Sierra, who is a heck of a player, and they sacrificed their offense because of it,” he said. “Neither of them scored points that game. Tonight they did both. They played defense and they scored for us.”
The Kadets will face Pueblo South on Thursday in the semifinals. If the Kadets win two games they will not only have a state title but a perfect season.
Kauna Biery who played with Roiko’s daughter on the state champion team from 2012 is an assistant coach for this year’s squad. She had high praise for the resilience the Kadets showed.
“It just shows their fight and their willingness to meet a team in battle and not give up on themselves. In the postseason you’re going to see adversity and the great teams are the ones that can overcome it,” she said. “That’s what we had back in the day, we weren’t selfish players just like this team isn’t, and they’re doing whatever they have to do in order to get that “W.”