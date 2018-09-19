WASHINGTON • Senate Republicans strongly signaled Wednesday that they will forge ahead with Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh’s confirmation as his accuser called the rush for a public hearing next week unfair.
GOP senators who fretted earlier this week about the prospects for President Donald Trump’s pick are now largely pushing for a vote on Kavanaugh, who is accused of sexually assaulting now-professor Christine Blasey Ford when they were teenagers, amid signs that she may decline to testify before the Senate Judiciary Committee. And Trump is more convinced he should stand by Kavanaugh than he was two days ago, people close to the White House say.
Publicly, Trump has become more vocal in defending Kavanaugh, telling reporters Wednesday that it was “very hard for me to imagine anything happened” with Ford, who detailed her allegation extensively with The Washington Post in a report published Sunday.
Ford, through her lawyers, has requested that the FBI conduct an investigation into the alleged incident before she speaks to the committee, and Senate Democrats have lined up behind her. But Republicans have not budged from their view that the FBI does not need to intervene, or from their plan to hear testimony from Kavanaugh and Ford on Monday.
Ford’s attorneys have not officially declined the committee’s invitation. But they reiterated Wednesday that while Ford is willing to cooperate with the Judiciary Committee, there needs to be a “full, nonpartisan investigation.” Her lawyer also said having just two witnesses — Kavanaugh and Ford — was neither fair nor in good faith when there are multiple witnesses who should testify.
“Dr. Ford was reluctantly thrust into the public spotlight only two days ago,” attorney Lisa Banks said. “She is currently unable to go home, and is receiving ongoing threats to her and her family’s safety. Fairness and respect for her situation dictate that she should have time to deal with this.”
But Republicans were increasingly determined to confirm Kavanaugh before the Nov. 6 midterm elections, checking off a major conservative accomplishment and finishing a nomination battle that has been bitterly contentious from the start.
“Requiring an FBI investigation of a 36-year-old allegation (without specific references to time or location) before Professor Ford will appear before the Judiciary Committee is not about finding the truth, but delaying the process till after the midterm elections,” tweeted Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., a member of the committee who pushed for a vote “as soon as possible.”
Anger grew Wednesday among Democrats who have not forgotten about the GOP’s treatment of Merrick Garland, former President Barack Obama’s Supreme Court nominee who was summarily blocked by Republicans just two years ago.
“It’s pretty mind-bending hypocrisy that Republicans are all of a sudden interested in expediting Supreme Court nominations,” Sen. Chris Murphy, D-Conn., said. “Listen, I get why they’re nervous. They were already in trouble electorally and the way they’re handling this matter doesn’t help for November’s purposes.”
Judiciary Committee Chairman Charles Grassley, R-Iowa, has asked Ford’s attorneys to respond by Friday at 10 a.m. on whether she plans to appear before his panel. His staff has tried to set up interviews with Ford, as well as Mark Judge, a Kavanaugh friend alleged to have witnessed the incident, and two other potential witnesses.
Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, a pivotal swing vote on Kavanaugh’s confirmation, and Sen. Jeff Flake, R-Ariz., a member of the Judiciary Committee, both urged Ford to speak to senators.
Grassley left open the possibility that the hearing could occur Monday with only Kavanaugh present. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., believes he has his conference unified behind a plan for a Monday hearing — which includes building extensive timelines on Ford’s story and media accounts — with or without her, according to a McConnell adviser.