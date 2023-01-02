WASHINGTON — Republicans are attempting to pass a new House rule to block materials compiled by the panel that investigated the Jan. 6, 2021, attack from immediately going to the National Archives.
Although the House committee investigating the attack has released a trove of transcripts and underlying information backing up its report, the vast majority of raw information the panel collected is slated to be sent to the National Archives, where it could be locked away for up to 50 years.
But the proposed rules package the new Congress will vote on Tuesday orders that any record created by the panel must instead be sent to the House Committee on House Administration by Jan. 17 and orders the National Archives to return any material it has already received.
The move could signal that House Republicans intend to attempt to rebut the panel’s investigation, which captivated public sentiment for months. The investigation ended with a criminal referral for former President Donald Trump and a landmark report concluding Trump intentionally misled and provoked the insurrectionists as part of an attempt to stay in power after losing the 2020 election.
House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, a California Republican who is his party’s nominee for speaker of the House, sent a letter to Rep. Bennie Thompson, a Mississippi Democrat and the chair of the Jan. 6 committee, in November demanding the preservation of “all records collected and transcripts of testimony taken during your investigation.”
“The official Congressional Records do not belong to you or any member, but to the American people, and they are owed all of the information you gathered — not merely the information that comports with your political agenda,” the letter states.
House Republican leaders have previously indicated plans to investigate why the Capitol was so easily breached and whether the governing body overseeing Capitol Police needs to be changed.
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., already named the House Committee on House Administration the custodian of the records. Under current House rules, the committee is obligated to hand over the official records to the House clerk, who transmits them to the National Archives. The rules also prevent the National Archives from releasing committee records for at least 30 years. Sensitive records, such as those from a major investigation, can be held up to 50 years before being made public.
Each Congress sets its own rules, but targeting a single committee’s records for retention rather than submitting them to the National Archives is unusual. The House retains ownership of committee records even when they’ve been transmitted to the National Archives, and can temporarily recall them at any time for official committee use.
A summary released by Republicans on the Rules Committee says the proposed change requires “the quick transfer of records from the January 6th Select Committee to the House Administration Committee.” It is not clear if the records will be transmitted to the National Archives before the new Congress ends in 2024.