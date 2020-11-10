LOS ANGELES • Republican Michelle Steel defeated first-term Rep. Harley Rouda on Tuesday in a Southern California district, only the second time in more than two decades that a GOP candidate in the state has defeated an incumbent Democrat.
Rouda captured Orange County’s 48th District in 2018 from longtime Republican Rep. Dana Rohrabacher, part of a Democratic sweep of seven House seats in California.
Steel joins Washington state’s Marilyn Strickland as the first Korean American women elected to Congress. Strickland, a Democrat, last week won the open 10th Congressional District southwest of Seattle.
Steel won about 51% of the votes in a year when Joe Biden trounced President Donald Trump in the state. Trump was backed by about 33% of California voters.
Steel, who heads the Orange County Board of Supervisors, benefited from the district’s Republican registration edge.
In addition to Steel’s victory, Republican candidates are leading in two other undecided races in Democratic-held districts:
Young Kim is running ahead of Democratic Rep. Gil Cisneros in the 39th District anchored in Orange County, and Republican former Rep. David Valadao is leading Democratic Rep. TJ Cox in the Central Valley’s the 21st District.