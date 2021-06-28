WEST DES MOINES, Iowa • Republicans in this Midwestern battleground say they fiercely miss having Donald Trump in the White House, but, when asked if they want the former president to seek reelection in 2024, hesitation abounds.
“That’s a good question,” said Jose Laracuent, 59, who lives in suburban Des Moines. “He set the bar in many ways, and I think there’s other politicians who can build on what he’s already built.” Laracuent’s wife, Shelley, was more decisive. “I’d like to see another generation.” Both spoke with the Washington Examiner while attending the annual Lincoln Dinner fundraising gala for the Iowa Republican Party, headlined by potential 2024 contender Nikki Haley, a former United Nations ambassador.
Publicly, Trump is undecided on a third presidential bid, although he regularly alludes to another campaign. Privately, the former president is telling confidants he plans to run, and this month began hitting the road again for his signature rallies and pre-rally festivals. Trump remains extraordinarily popular with grassroots Republicans. Yet, there are signs even these loyal voters might want fresh leadership in 2024, with Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis topping Trump in a recent straw poll.
In Iowa, where Trump won big in the general election twice, Republican activists are expressing a range of views on his political future. Some, like the Laracuents, would prefer the former president sit out the next race. Nearly eight months after Trump was defeated by President Joe Biden and slightly more than five months after he left office, many simply cannot make up their minds.
“I was very happy” with his presidency, said Cheri Richards, 75, of Ottumwa. “He and I are exactly the same age, and so, I don’t know how that would play out.” Pressed on whether she wants him to run or would prefer he step aside to make way for new blood, Richards said: “I am unsure.” She believes Trump might stand down if he is confident his would-be successors are “genuine” conservative Republicans.
As elsewhere, Trump has retained the strong support of Republicans in Iowa despite losing reelection to Biden. Neither has refusing to concede nor the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol diminished the goodwill GOP voters have for him, according to a Des Moines Register poll conducted in mid-June. That suggests there is a strong faction of Republicans that hopes Trump runs for president again.
Meanwhile, that next generation of Republicans is preparing for life after Trump — just in case. Since Trump left office in January, Iowa is seeing a traffic jam of potential 2024 contenders. Even GOP insiders in Iowa are surprised at how much attention they are receiving at this early stage.
More than a half-dozen Republicans with 2024 aspirations have traveled to Iowa this year or are scheduling appearances. In addition to Haley, they include Sen. Tom Cotton of Arkansas, South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem, former Vice President Mike Pence, former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, Sen. Rick Scott of Florida, who is also the chairman of the National Republican Senatorial Committee, and Sen. Tim Scott of South Carolina.