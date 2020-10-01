Police were investigating a reported shooting on the east side of Colorado Springs Thursday night.
The call came in at about 7:17 p.m. along University Drive just to the northwest of S. Academy Boulevard and Airport Road. It isn’t clear if the shooter was accounted for. Police were not able to share the status of the victim or a suspect description last time this article was updated at about 7:50 p.m.
If you live in the area and notice anything suspicious or have information that could help police you’re asked to call 719-444-7000.
