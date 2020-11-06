While America spent its Tuesday focused on the election, a Pentagon report out of Afghanistan brought tough news for whoever serves as president.
As peace overtures continued, with the U.S. attempting to broker a deal between the Taliban and the Afghan government, attacks across that nation were up be 50 percent in the most recent quarter, which ended in September.
The increase in violence is documented in a 255-page report from the Special Inspector General for Afghanistan Reconstruction, which found the attacks were aimed at undermining the Afghan government and improving the Taliban's bargaining position.
Amid the violence, the economy of Afghanistan is in freefall as its government attempts to also deal with the coronavirus pandemic. By the end of September, an estimated 68 percent of Afghanistan's population was living in poverty and tax revenues to the national government were down by more than $700 million.
"American officials have consistently said U.S. troop reductions in Afghanistan are conditions-based on whether the Taliban meet their commitments in the U.S.-Taliban deal," the report said. "If the Taliban fails to do so, it could impact whether the United States executes the planned full withdrawal of U.S. forces by May 2021, and how the United States determines the size and scope of U.S. financial assistance to a future Afghan government if it includes the Taliban."
The report's findings leave the White House with an essential question: Is pulling out of Afghanistan worth a repeat of America's exit from Vietnam?
There are plenty of differences between Vietnam and Afghanistan. America's casualties in Afghanistan have been far lower and the war hasn't been the top story on television news for some time.
But there are troubling similarities, too.
In both wars, America backed governments capable of stunning corruption, with assistance money winding up in the bank accounts of politicians and their cronies.
In both wars, America wound up trying to police a civil war that divided the population.
To many in Afghanistan, the Taliban's terrorists are seen as the good guys, something America was never able to overcome.
If the U.S. pulls out as planned in May, the absence of even its token presence of 4,000 troops could lead to the Taliban surging.
The Afghanistan government troops are proving more capable at handling combat on their own. During the most recent quarter, the U.S. participated in almost no ground combat, the report found. But the Afghan government forces have often prevailed upon U.S. leaders for air support to decide battles.
That's just one example of the ongoing dependence of Afghanistan on the Pentagon. The U.S. covers almost all salaries in the Afghan National Army and foots the bill for supplying it, too.
The wrecked Afghan economy has locals turning to a traditional source of illicit cash: opium.
The inspector general's report found that U.S. efforts to counter drug trade in Afghanistan has taken a back seat amid peace negotiations.
And in areas under Taliban control, the opium business is in full bloom.
"The correlation between the Taliban insurgency and opium-poppy cultivation continues," the report found. "Southern Afghanistan accounts for the largest share of opium-poppy cultivation, with Helmand remaining the leading poppy-cultivating province at 136,798 hectares in 2018."
The problems in Afghanistan were evident to the Trump administration, which has pledged to end the U.S. presence there.
Joe Biden has said he would maintain a small U.S. presence there, but has said little about his Afghanistan strategy.
The violence in Afghanistan isn't ebbing. Last week, gunmen stormed a university in Kabul, killing 22.
In Vietnam, the U.S. accepted a 1973 peace deal that left South Vietnam's government dealing with insurgency and teetering on collapse. Increasingly, it appears a deal in Afghanistan would have many similarities.
And the president, no matter who is declared the winner, will have to decide if that is something America can accept.