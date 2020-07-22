FOUNTAIN - Police are investigating after reports a child was shot on Wednesday in Fountain, according to Gazette news partner KKTV.
The incident was called in at about 5:45 p.m. Lt. Mark Cristiani with the Fountain Police Department had limited details last time this article was updated. As of 6:15 p.m., Lt. Cristiani didn’t have an update on the status of the child. Both the Fountain Fire Department and El Paso County Sheriff’s Office were at the scene in the 6800 block of Kasson Drive.
It isn’t clear if this was an accidental shooting or not. As more information becomes available this article will be updated.
