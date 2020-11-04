America’s megachurches have continued to thrive over the past five years, attracting more worshippers, becoming more diverse and opening new locations.
A pre-pandemic, national survey of megachurches from the Hartford Institute for Religion Research found the median megachurch draws about 4,100 attenders to its worship services, up from about 3,700 in 2015.
The average megachurch budget is $5.3 million, up from $4.7 million in 2015.
Seven of 10 have more than one location. Six of 10 (58%) say they have a multiracial congregation.
Despite the decline among Christian groups overall, most megachurches seem to be doing well, said Scott Thumma, professor of sociology of religion at Hartford Seminary and director of Hartford Institute.
Thumma said the use of contemporary worship — along with a focus on small groups and international diversity — has helped megachurches continue to grow.
Thumma said the growing diversity in megachurches reflects the changing demographics of the U.S. Megachurches, he said, also attract younger worshippers than other kinds of churches.
Still, Thumma pointed out, megachurch pastors themselves are not a diverse group. The average megachurch pastor is a 53-year-old white man who has been in place for 15 years.
Among other findings:
• Only two-thirds (68%) of megachurch attendees show up on any given Sunday, down from 82% in 2015 and 90% in 2000.
• Just over half (56%) of the churches had between 1,800 and 2,999 average attenders per week, while 5% had more than 10,000 attenders.
• The average megachurch offered about seven services a week.
• Two-thirds (65%) of megachurches identify as evangelical; 12% identify as Pentecostal or charismatic; 12% identify as “missional”; 7% identify as liberal, moderate or progressive.
Thumma said that overall, megachurches seem to be growing less comfortable with the term “evangelical.” “
You can see them moving ever so slightly toward the middle,” he said.
The survey included 580 megachurches with an average weekly attendance of 1,800 adults and children or more, and was part of the larger Faith Communities Today study.