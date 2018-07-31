Jessyca Lytle fled a fast-moving Northern California wildfire in 2015 that spared her property but destroyed her mother’s home in rural and rugged Lake County.
Less than three years later, Lytle found herself listening to scanner traffic and fire-proofing her mother’s new home Tuesday as another wildfire advanced.
“Honestly, what I’m thinking right now is I just want this to end,” Lytle said.
Firefighters pressed their battle against a pair of fires that have burned 117 square miles across Mendocino and Lake counties. In all, roughly 19,000 people have been warned to flee and 10,000 homes remain under threat.
Fire-crew spokesman Derek Hawthorne said the hot weather was not ideal but the wind was on their side.