WASHINGTON • Democratic Representative David Cicilline, a leading voice for gay rights and a critic of Big Tech’s market power who has represented Rhode Island in Congress for over a decade, said Tuesday that he will resign from office effective June 1.

In a surprise announcement, Cicilline, a former Providence mayor, said he will become president and CEO of the Rhode Island Foundation, a major funder of nonprofit organizations in the state.

“The chance to lead the Rhode Island Foundation was unexpected, but it is an extraordinary opportunity to have an even more direct and meaningful impact on the lives of residents of our state,” Cicilline said in a statement.

Cicilline will remain in office until he begins work at the foundation on June 1, his office said.

Republicans have a slim majority in the House, with 222 seats.

There are 212 Democrats, including Cicilline, and one vacancy that is expected to add another Democrat following voting in a special election on Tuesday.

A special election to fill Cicilline’s seat will be held sometime following his departure from Congress. It was not immediately known when that would be.

Democrats hold Rhode Island’s two U.S. Senate seats and two House seats in this “blue” state.