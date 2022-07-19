WASHINGTON • U.S. Rep. Alma Adams has been arrested outside the U.S. Capitol in a protest in support of abortion rights.
The North Carolina Democrat, along with other lawmakers and around 50 demonstrators, sat down on First Street NE outside the Capitol building and blocked the road.
Video of the protest showed the crowd shouting “Bans off our bodies. Our bodies, our choice.”
Capitol Police gave three warnings to demonstrators to move before beginning arrests. Adams, 76, was among the first to be removed by officers.
Capitol Police said in a tweet Tuesday afternoon that officers arrested 34 people, including 16 members of Congress, for crowding, obstructing or incommoding.