In this aerial photo, investigators search for human remains at Chad Daybell’s residence Tuesday in Salem, Idaho. Authorities say they uncovered human remains at Daybell’s home as they investigated the disappearance of his new wife’s two children. Police in the small town of Rexburg say Daybell was taken into custody Tuesday. He had recently married the children’s mother, Lori Vallow Daybell, who has been charged with child abandonment.